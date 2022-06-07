Public Appeal For Wanted Man

CAN you help Hampshire Constabulary find Charlie Davis, also known as Charlie Tancock, from Basingstoke?

Charlie is 23-years-old and wanted on recall to prison.

Officers have carried out a number of enquiries to locate him and are now asking the public for assistance. Charlie is described as: white; approximately 5ft 10in tall; short dark brown hair; beard; brown eyes; of proportionate build; southern accent.

He was last seen in Fareham, although police suspect that he is now in the Basingstoke area.

If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but call 999, quoting 44220232013.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A spokesperson shared: “We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Charlie to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.”